MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A cut to Alabama’s grocery tax is one step closer to becoming law after a Senate committee gave the bill a favorable report Wednesday.

The bill reduces the state food tax from 4% to 2% over the next two years as long as the Education Budget grows at least 2%.

After decades of failed proposals to reduce this tax, Sen. Andrew Jones (R-Centre) said this year is different because of record revenues in the ETF, coupled with inflation hitting households at the checkout.

Jones said he’s confident the bill will pass.

“Nothing’s guaranteed in life, but it’s as close to a guarantee as you’re going to have,” Jones said. “Obviously, we have 140 legislators, and 135 of them have signed onto the bill, so we have all but 5 members of the legislature that have signed on and cosponsored these pieces of legislation. Never seen anything with as much broad support and this much momentum.”

The bill next heads to the full Senate for final passage. Jones expects that may happen Thursday. If passed, the governor would have to sign it.