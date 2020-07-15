Alabama Governor Kay Ivey schedules press conference, will share COVID-19 update

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey is scheduled to host a press conference this morning at 11 am. The conference will provide updates on Alabama’s battle against COVID-19.
The state continues to ask Alabamians to practice social distancing.
LATEST STORIES
- A Turtle’s Journey: NW Florida providing free red light filters
- Push to send federal aid to local independent music venues continues
- Setting the scene for November in Alabama District One
- The Wharf to host Blue Marlin Grand Championship in Orange Beach
- Families outraged to learn metro pharmacist who sold bogus drugs to be released from prison