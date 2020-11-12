Alabama Governor announces Golden Boy Foods to invest $13 million in expansion to Troy

TROY, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced that Golden Boy Foods, a manufacturer of private label food products, is expected to invest $13 million in a Troy, Ala. expansion that will create 67 jobs.

The expansion to Troy will focus on expanding Golden Boy’s peanut butter production efforts, with the company to modify its current Alabama manufacturing facility and occupy a 170,000 square foot building that is being built by the City of Troy’s Industrial Development Board, officials say.

The new facility will be leased on a long-term basis to Golden Boy Foods. The Governor’s Office says the growth will double the company’s industrial footprint in Pike County, Ala., where they’ve operated since 2011.

“Southeast Alabama is peanut country, and I welcome Golden Boy Foods’ decision to expand its peanut butter manufacturing operation in Troy,” Governor Ivey said. “By selecting Sweet Home Alabama, I know the company has picked the right place to pursue its growth plans.”

The expansion project will reportedly have Golden Boy install $13.3 million worth of equipment to expand production of the pantry staple at the Alabama site. Troy’s IDB will also invest $12.5 million to purchase the land and construct the building to accommodate the company’s plans for growth, according to officials.

The project is expected to expand plant production by 150 percent, according to Plant Manager Robert Jacobs.

“Golden Boy Foods is excited to expand our Troy, Alabama Nut Butter facility,” said Jacobs. “A key factor in selecting to expand the Troy facility has been the outstanding business relationship that we have shared with local and state officials since the inception of the plant in 2011.”

Construction on the facility should begin in the fall, with operations to expand by late spring 2021, according to the Governor’s Office.

