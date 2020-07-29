Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to host press conference, offer update on COVID-19 efforts in the state

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) -- On Wednesday, State Superintendent of Education Eric Mackey will hold a press conference with announcements regarding the signing of an important memorandum of understanding for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) educators to teach in Alabama public schools.

Speakers Include: -State Superintendent of Education Eric Mackey-Meesoon Han, executive director of the Alabama Korea- Education Economic Partnership-James Purcell, state higher education executive officer-Jae-ik Cho, representative for the Republic of Korea Ministry of Education