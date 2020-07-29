Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to host press conference, offer update on COVID-19 efforts in the state

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama governor Kay Ivey is scheduled to host a press conference this morning at 11 am with state health officer Dr. Scott Harris. Ivey and Harris will provide an update on the state’s efforts to fight the virus. Ivey is expected to also share an update about possibly extending the state’s mask mandate, which expires this week. You’ll be able to watch the conference live on WKRG and on our website, WKRG.com.
