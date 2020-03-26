Alabama Gov. Ivey orders schools to close for remainder of the school year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has ordered schools to be closed for the remainder of the school year.

In a press conference Thursday, Ivey announced at-home schooling to begin on April 6.

The state will implement online distance learning. Ivey said help will be forthcoming for those who do not have Internet access. Correspondence packages will be sent out.

The end of the school year is now June 5.

