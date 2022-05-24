MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Gov. Kay Ivey stepped up to the podium Tuesday night and claimed victory in the crowded GOP primary. She thanked her opponents for wanting to serve and promised to oppose President Joe Biden.

Ivey faced eight challengers in the primary. Some wondered if she would swing her campaign hard to the right to avoid a runoff.

“Y’all, we did it,” Ivey said, opening her address by thanking her supporters. “I simply cannot tell you how proud I am to be with y’all tonight to celebrate this hard-fought victory. Let me tell you this. We could not have done this, it could not have happened, without each and every single one of you here tonight and all of you watching on TV. Your thoughts, your prayers and your support, and your votes, have allowed us to win the Republican primary tonight outright.”

Ivey thanked the eight who challenged her in the primary.

“This has been a hard-fought campaign. I appreciate my opponents who wanted to step forward and serve Alabama, and I look forward to working with them to continue moving Alabama forward.”

Ivey also touted her conservative record.

“Tonight, the people of Alabama spoke loud and clear in support of our conservative record and results,” Ivey said. “And it’s a record I’m sure proud of.”

Ivey touted her record on job growth and low unemployment, and she vowed to recruit more businesses to the state. She promised to “continue making Alabama the best state to live, work, raise a family, and yes, play football.”

“Tonight we celebrate, but tomorrow it’s back to work,” Ivey said. “Tonight marks the end of one campaign and the beginning of yet another.”

I was referring, of course, to the upcoming general election against a yet-to-be-determined Democratic challenger.

“The Democrats are going to try to do everything they can to take back the power in this state, and we cannot let them reverse the progress we’ve made here in Alabama.”

“I will fight every single day to make sure the disaster we are seeing play out in Washington under Joe Biden never takes root here in Alabama. I’m going to continue being President Biden’s biggest roadblock. As I’ve said, poor Joe. Bless his heart.”

Ivey concluded her speech with optimism and a now-famous turn of phrase.

“Folks, there’s no doubt that the best is yet to come here in Alabama because as we all know, there’s no step too high for a high-stepper.”