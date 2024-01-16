TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian safety study underway from researchers at the University of Alabama has received a sizeable grant from the state’s governor.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kay Ivey awarded a $54,164 grant for a study that is helping to pave the way for increased pedestrian safety in Alabama.

The UA Center for Advanced Public Safety will determine areas where crashes involving pedestrians have historically occurred, the seriousness of those crashes and other related data. The research unit specializes in collecting and analyzing traffic crash data throughout Alabama.

The information will be submitted to the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs’ Law Enforcement and Traffic Safety Division, which will try to secure future funding for improvements in areas with high amounts of crash data.

“Whether riding on a bicycle or traveling on foot, Alabamians who choose to take non-vehicular means of getting to their destination should feel safe doing so. This new study will determine where improvements can be made on Alabama roads to increase walking and biking safety,” Ivey stated in a press release. “I look forward to the positive results of this grant in making our state’s roads safer and more enjoyable for all.”