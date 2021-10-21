Alabama GOP launches campaign to reach out to minorities

(WKRG) — The Republican Party of Alabama wants to appeal to more voters, and it now has launched a campaign to do just so.

More than 20 Republican minority leaders from across Alabama participated in the launch of the Alabama Republican Party’s new Minority Outreach coalition during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Hoover on Thursday, Oct. 21.

“There are thousands of conservative people in minority groups across this state, and they deserve to be recognized,” said Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl in a press release.

State Representative Kenneth Paschal from Shelby County, who was the first Republican African-American elected to the Alabama Legislature since Reconstruction, is the director of the team and will coordinate efforts in the Birmingham area.

“The voters in House District 73 have all but shown evidence that Dr. King, his dream is alive in Shelby County and in Alabama,” said Rep. Paschal in a press release. “Their votes were not based on the color of my skin. They cast their votes because they saw a God-fearing man with integrity, who protects and defends the Constitution, who served his country and is proud to salute the flag, recite our pledge, and sing the national anthem in a voice that is loud and firm, and even sometimes off-key.”

Paschal is joined by co-director Belinda Thomas, the first female African-American city councilwoman of Newton, Ala. Thomas will coordinate efforts in east-central Alabama. Rounding out the leadership team are George Williams (south Alabama), William Green (west-central Alabama), and Christian Horn (north Alabama).