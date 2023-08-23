MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Forestry Commission issued a warning to people to delay all debris burning and outdoor fires via a release Wednesday.

The warning was issued due to “no significant precipitation in the weather forecast for the near future,” the release reads.

Near the coast, any sea breeze or thunderstorms in the area can alter wind velocities, which can lead to extreme fire behavior. Dry conditions, extreme heat and wind can lead to fires quickly spreading, making it harder for first responders to put them out.

“Persistent, record-breaking heat and flash drought development have led to a steady increase in wildfire activity across south Alabama during the first half of August,” Fire Analyst Ethan Barrett with the Alabama Forestry Commission said. “Although no burn restrictions have been issued at this time, we strongly recommend that everyone be very cautious until conditions improve.”

Fires and their sizes have already increased as recently as in the last week, in which 51 wildfires have burned through around 917 acres of forestland throughout the state of Alabama.

Alabama state law requires people to obtain a burn permit before burning woodland, grassland, fields, or wood debris greater than one-quarter acre or within 25 feet of flammable material. The AFC encouraged those who burn debris to always take the necessary precautions to control and put out a fire.