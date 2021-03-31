Alabama, Florida, Mississippi not into April Fool’s pranks

Study looks at Americans participation in the "holiday"

(WKRG) — A new study shows 64 percent of Americans plan to commit some sort of April Fool’s Day prank, but those people in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi are less likely to do so.

TOP Data, a market research firm, surveyed 1,000 Americans and found:

• 2% of Americans react to pranks by ending a friendship and never talking to the person again.

• 40% of pranks come from spouses and friends. Only 2% come from an enemy.

• 33% of Americans plan on pranking more people this year than they did last year.

The 10 states most likely to prank: Utah, Vermont, Wisconsin, Rhode Island, Idaho, South Dakota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts.

The 10 states least likely to prank: Mississippi, Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, Alabama, Oklahoma, Nevada, Louisiana, Iowa and Hawaii.

See the full study here.