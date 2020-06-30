Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi among the worst states for improved health during COVID-19

Alabama Is the state with the fifth least improved health during COVID-19, according to a study by the personal finance website WalletHub.

With states’ reopening progress dependent on public health, WalletHub looked at 13 key metrics. Those include the COVID-19 death rate, hospitalization rate and the rate at which people test positive. This report focuses on the latest developments in each state rather than which states have been hit the hardest throughout the pandemic.

Alabama ranked 32nd for death rate this week, 48th for positive COVID-19 testing rate, 46th for COVID-19 current estimated transmission number, and 41st for COVID-19 hospitalization rate this week.

While Alabama ranks 46th among the 50 states and the District of Columbia, Florida is 43rd, and Mississippi is 40th.

See the full report here.