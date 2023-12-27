BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Thousands of gallons of water and over 10 rescue organizations were used to put out a single fire from a Tesla vehicle in Alabama on Christmas.

In the Pine Level community, located an hour south of Birmingham, firefighters were called to a traffic accident at 11:14 p.m. Monday night, where a Tesla Model Y was found fully on fire. According to the Pine Level Fire Department, the fire required that the interstate be closed.

“Assistance was immediately requested from Marbury, Booth, Independence, White City, Old Kingston, and Verbena Fire Departments, along with Haynes Ambulance, ALEA, Autauga Co EMA, ALDOT, and Autauga Co Sheriff’s Office,” the department stated on its Facebook page.

The department stated that two fire hoses were used, putting out 36,000 gallons of water before the fire had been fully extinguished. According to The Independent, a typical fire from a non-electric vehicle can be put out with less than 500 gallons of water.

“This was a first for Autauga County,” the department stated. “Electric vehicle fires are unusual and present unique challenges and dangers to firefighters.”

With the rise of electric vehicles on the road, fire department have been faced with challenges in putting out fires, mostly caused by the lithium ion batteries that power them containing different items, such as liquid electrolyte, that can be flammable.

In addition, the batteries from these vehicles can reignite later and burn between temperatures of 2,000 and 4,000 degrees, according to KSL 102.7.

In a report by CNBC, Tesla has announced that they would be switching their vehicles from lithium ion batteries to iron phosphate batteries, which are believed to be a safer alternative.

“We’re grateful to all of the agencies (all of whom are staffed by professional volunteers) who left their families late on Christmas Day to support and protect their communities,” the department wrote.