ALABAMA (WDHN)— The Alabama Forestry Commission has issued a statewide Fire alert effective Friday, September 22.

The burning restriction is being issued due to the current drought, lack of precipitation, and high probability of fuel ignition statewide.

According to the Alabama Forestry Commission, weather predictions for Saturday, September 23, and Sunday, September 24, include relative humidities under 20% and 15-30 mph wind gusts in certain areas.

With this extremely dry weather, any fire can quickly spread out of control, not only resulting in damage to our forests but also threatening lives and destroying property. Alabama Forestry Commission

During the Fire Alert, anyone who burns a field, grassland, or woodland without a burn permit may be prosecuted for committing a Class B misdemeanor.

This Fire Alert will remain in effect until rescinded by the Alabama Forestry Commission’s State Forester.

Call the Alabama Forestry Commission at (800) 392-5679 to report a wildfire.