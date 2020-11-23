Alabama expected to certify election results today

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2020, photo, a canvas observer photographs Lehigh County provisional ballots as vote counting in the general election continues in Allentown, Pa. President Donald Trump’s campaign filed a number of lawsuits across six battleground states this month as he tried to upend the 2020 election. Judges uniformly rejected his claims of vote fraud. The latest case ended Saturday, Nov. 21, when a federal judge in Pennsylvania said Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani presented only ‘speculative accusations’ that brought to mind ‘Frankenstein’s Monster.’ (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama’s results from the Nov. 3 election will become official on Monday. The state canvassing board is set to meet at the Capitol on Monday morning to certify results from each of Alabama’s 67 counties. The move will make official President Donald Trump’s overwhelming victory in the state over President-elect Joe Biden. It will also settle numerous other votes, including Republican Tommy Tuberville’s victory over incumbent Democratic Sen. Doug Jones. The canvassing board is composed of Gov. Kay Ivey, Attorney General Steve Marshall and Secretary of State John Merrill.

