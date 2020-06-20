Alabama employment bouncing back despite nearly 10-percent unemployment rate

Alabama News

New study ranks Alabama 15th for job recovery from COVID-19 pandemic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Even though 221,000 Alabamians were unemployed in May, the state is faring better in terms of joblessness than many others in bouncing back from the COVID-19 shutdown.

Alabama’s unemployment rate declined by nearly four percent in May, and a new survey by the personal finance website WalletHub rankes Alabama 15th in the nation for unemployment numbers that are bouncing back.

In May in Alabama, 221,811 people were counted as unemployed, and 2,024,276 were employed, for an unemployment rate of 9.9-percent. April’s rate was 13.8-percent. In May, 2019, Alabama’s unemployment rate was just three-percent.

Florida is having much more trouble in improving its unemployment rate. It ranks 44th in the WalletHub survey.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories