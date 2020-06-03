Alabama eighth most dangerous state

Study looked at crime, climate, health, road safety and more. Mississippi is the most dangerous

Between COVID-19 and violent protests, a lot of Americans are thinking about their safety. A new study finds Alabama is the eighth least safe/most dangerous state in the country.

The study was conducted by personal finance website WalletHub. It looked at 53 different metrics. Alabama did poorly in crime categories and risks due to climate disasters. Here is how Alabama ranked:

18th – Law-Enforcement Employees per Capita

32nd – Fatal Occupational Injuries

33rd – Share of Uninsured Population

34th – Sex Offenders per Capita

36th – Vehicle Fatalities

39th – Coronavirus Support

40th – Loss Amounts from Climate Disasters

46th – Murders & Non-Negligent Manslaughters

46th – Assaults

Mississippi is the least safe/most dangerous state. Florida is the third least sage/most dangerous state.

Maine is the safest state, according to the study.

For the full report, click here

