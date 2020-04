We don't spend much time exercising, traveling, or being civically engaged, according to new study

If you’re feeling frustrated about social distancing, a new report says you actually have it pretty good. Personal-finance website WalletHub says Alabama is the state where social distancing is least difficult.

Why? The report says Alabamians are among the least physically active, spend little on travel, and are unlikely to participate in local groups or organizations.

Mississippi ranks just behind Alabama as the second least difficult state for social distancing.

