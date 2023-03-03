DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — The preliminary hearing for two men accused of kidnapping and killing a Dothan couple has been waived.

The cases of Davante Williams and David Bastian, who are accused of the kidnapping and murder of Damien Bell and Shauna Terry, will now go to a grand jury.

The grand jury will decide what Williams’ and Bastian’s official charges will be, and may lead to an indictment.

Bastian, who was arrested in early August, is charged with one count of capital murder, one count of first-degree kidnapping, and one count of abuse of a corpse.

Williams, 32, was arrested in October and is facing the same charges.

Bell and Terry were last seen alive leaving a Dothan motel in early July. Nearly a month later, the couple was found dead on a Florida property.

Since the discovery of their bodies, seven total arrests have been made in the case.

The first person arrested in the case, Sheena Thurman, was recently indicted on one count of murder.