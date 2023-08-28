CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Detention Deputy has been arrested for the distribution of illegal drugs.

On Friday, CCSO deputies arrested Terrance Darnell Kirkland, 28, after an internal investigation revealed Kirkland was selling illegal narcotics. Investigators developed enough probable cause from this investigation to make an arrest.

Kirkland was charged with distribution of dangerous drugs, namely marijuana.

According to a press conference on Monday, the distribution happened off site and not on CCSO grounds.