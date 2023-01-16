SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering at East Alabama Medical Center Friday night after coming into contact with a hazardous substance while doing his job. The substance may be Fentanyl, but that’s not confirmed at this hour.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones tells WRBL around 6 p.m. Friday night their 911 Dispatch received a call regarding a possible overdose at a home in Smiths Station along Lee Road 399. When deputies responded, they came into contact with a person who had an active warrant out of Russell County. In the initial release by LCSO, investigators reported it was a homicide warrant. We have now clarified it was a homicide attempt warrant. As deputies were trying to take the man in custody, Sheriff Jay Jones says he resisted. Eventually, the man was placed in the back of a patrol unit for transport. Sheriff Jay Jones says while the deputy was driving along 280 Near Lee Rd. 183 he began feeling sick. The deputy radioed in a distress call and pulled over. Sheriff Jones says when responding officers arrived the deputy was not coherent. Sheriff Jay Jones says responding deputies used several doses of Narcan to revive the deputy. Sheriff Jones says the deputy was taken to East Alabama Medical Center where he is expected to be OK.

At this hour the patrol vehicles involved with the hazardous material are being quarantined. Sheriff Jay Jones says a hazardous material situation is underway as investigators try to determine exactly what substance caused the deputy to go into medical distress.

We will update as we can.