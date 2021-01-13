Alabama deputy back on the job after being gored by a bull

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — An Alabama deputy who was gored by a bull last summer is back on the beat after a long road to recovery. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office announced the return of Investigator Caleb Brooks on their Facebook page, “look who we have roaming around the office this week! Investigator Brooks was back at work this week following his recent life-saving transplant. He was injured by a bull several months ago and has undergone several surgeries to recover. We’re thankful for the community’s prayers and support….and thankful to have him back.”

A Go Fund Me account set up for Brooks and his family has topped $30 thousand. His wife Madeline Brooks says created group on Facebook to keep people posted on her husband’s recovery. “I would first like to say thank you so much to everyone who has reached out to me and Caleb. The amount of support and prayers y’all have given us is just unbelievable and the biggest blessing, ” she wrote. Mrs. Brooks. Brooks was attacked by the family’s 2-year-old bull in August. “The bull has never been aggressive before,” Mrs. Brooks wrote. She says they were putting out hay when the bull attacked out of nowhere, “the bull picked Caleb up with his head and took off full speed. Caleb was unable to get his footing and the bull smacked him into a tree in the pasture. I called 911, and Caleb climbed over the gate out of the pasture and remained conscious while paramedics checked him out.”

He had several surgeries, including a life-saving organ transplant. You can follow his recovery on the Facebook page by clicking here.

Brooks will join WKRG News 5 LIVE on The 4 on 5 with Cherish Lombard Wednesday afternoon to tell his incredible story first hand.

