Alabama Department of Public Health hosting “Share Your Smile with Alabama” photo contest

Alabama News

by: Bobby Stilwell,

Posted: / Updated:

A portrait of a young boy with brace smiling at home.

ALABAMA – The Alabama Department of Public Health Oral Health Office will once again host a statewide photo contest to highlight oral health throughout the state.

One boy and one girl in the third grade will be featured in ADPH marketing campaigns throughout the state and a news conference on January 29, 2021.

Parents of children enrolled in the third grade or homeschooled students between 8-10 years old can get more information and enter their kids into the contest on the Alabama Department of Public Health website.

There is no entry fee for the contest, which is accepting entries through the end of November.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories