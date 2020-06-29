Alabama Department of Labor Extended Benefits program

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL) announced Monday, June 29, 2020, the state will begin offering Extended Benefits for those that qualify and have exhausted previous benefits.
The Extended Benefits program is a federal program that begins when a state’s unemployment rate exceeds 5.9%.
Alabama is now at 6.11% which activated the Extended Benefits.
To qualify for the Extended Benefits program:
- Must not be enrolled in another unemployment benefit program in another state or Canada
- Must not have any disqualifications
- Must have the qualifying wages
- Must have at least one week of benefits in the benefit year that begins in the Extended Benefits eligibility period
For a full list of qualifications to the Extended Benefits program click here.
The Extended Benefits program is separate from the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.
