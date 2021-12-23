$300,000 grants to help Alabama law enforcement and former inmates

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Federal money will help law enforcement upgrade their skills and help inmates who have been released find jobs.

A $200,000 grant will help law enforcement reduce crime and capture criminals. Another $100,000 grant will provide jobs to former inmates, according to a news release from ADECA.

Auburn University Montgomery, Jacksonville State University, and J.F. Ingram State Technical College were grant recipients.

“ADECA is pleased to join with Gov. Ivey in these three programs to continue training law enforcement officers and to teach job skills to inmates who can become law-abiding, tax-paying citizens when released from prison,” said Kenneth Boswell, ADECA Director.

ADECA has many programs to support law enforcement, economic development and energy conservation.