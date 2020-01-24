Alabama Department of Corrections Identifies Illegal Contraband at Holman and Tutwiler Correctional Facilities, Makes Arrests

Arrests reflect the Department’s zero-tolerance commitment to eliminating contraband

Unedited press release from Alabama Department of Corrections

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Law enforcement agents from the Alabama Department of Corrections’ (ADOC) Investigations and Intelligence Division have reported recent findings of illegal contraband at Holman and Tutwiler Correctional Facilities.

On Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at approximately 12:50 p.m., a narcotic-detection canine alerted to a vehicle on property at Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore. After a search, an ADOC investigator discovered marijuana and a handgun in the vehicle. The driver, identified as Amelia Allen, 43, of Moundville, was on property to visit an inmate in the correctional facility. The ADOC investigator who completed the search placed Allen into custody and charged her with second-degree possession of marijuana.

On Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at approximately 11:10 a.m., a narcotic-detection canine was deployed to conduct a sniff search on a vehicle located near the staff parking lot at Tutwiler Correctional Facility in Wetumpka. After a search produced findings of multiple suboxone strips in the vehicles center console, the driver, identified as Yolanda McNair, 50, of Camp Hill, was arrested and placed in the Elmore County Jail for possession of a controlled substance.

“My Department is fully committed to eliminating the presence of illegal contraband throughout our facilities,” said Commissioner Jeff Dunn. “Addressing this nationwide challenge in our state’s facilities is a crucial step to providing a safe, rehabilitative environment. We will continue to take this commitment seriously through regular contraband raids as well as heightened security to ensure illegal paraphernalia does not enter our facilities from external parties.”

ADOC has a zero-tolerance policy concerning contraband and continues to evaluate effective tactics to mitigate and eliminate its presence in facilities, including routine, announced searches of facilities, inmates and ADOC staff.

ADOC is working with other state corrections directors and the Federal Communications Commission to address this national problem.

The public should submit all information that may lead to the arrest of anyone attempting to introduce illegal contraband into state prisons to the ADOC Investigations and Intelligence Division by calling 1-855-WE R ADOC (937-2362) and to law enforcement by visiting the ADOC website at http://www.doc.alabama.gov/investigationrequest.

###