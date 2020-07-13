Alabama days away from runoff election for US Senate seat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday will be the first election in Alabama since the pandemic began, deciding who will face incumbent U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) for the US Senate seat.

President Trump endorsed former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville over his former Attorney General, Jeff Sessions. Sessions previously held the Senate seat for 20 years, and says with his experience, he believes he will be effective serving in Washington.

“We need to end unlawful immigration. It was hurting jobs and our prospects in America bringing in crime. We need to protect the American industry from unfair trading advantage. We need to not be so engaged in taking on wars all over the globe,” Sessions said.

CBS 42 reached out to Tommy Tuberville’s campaign several times, but Tuberville has repeatedly declined to speak with us. On Sunday, Tuberville did post a video on his Twitter page.

“I want to represent this state, speak for this state and take that to Washington D.C. and work with President Donald Trump to make this state and this country better than it’s ever been,” Tuberville said.

🇺🇸 On Tuesday, Alabama gets the chance to send a Common Sense Conservative to Washington that will lead the fight for our State and Country. Let’s finish this runoff and take it to Doug Jones and the Democrats! VOTE!!! #TeamTub #MAGA #KAG2020 #ALSen pic.twitter.com/zM0KEDaYux — Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville) July 13, 2020

CBS 42 political analyst Steve Flowers says polling indicates Tommy Tuberville has a slight lead in polls.

“For one reason and for one reason only: it’s because Donald Trump has endorsed him and not because Trump loves Tommy Tuberville. He just doesn’t like Jeff Sessions because Sessions would not do his bidding when he was Attorney General,” Flowers said.

Flowers says it’s hard to tell who will win this election due to so many underlying factors that may prevent people from heading to the polls.

“You are asking old people to get out in 100 degree-weather and with a chance they are going to catch coronavirus and die. So the turnout is going to be low and in that case, it throws the polling out the window, so you can’t tell. It depends on who shows up,” Flowers said.

