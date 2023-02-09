(WDHN) — The Houston County District Attorney’s Office is committed to resolving issues with ankle monitoring like the lack of tracking defendants that are on parole or probation.

“Especially if you got a guy charged with capital murder out on bond,” Russ Goodman said.

This comes after Jamie Townes, a capital murder suspect in the 2018 shooting of Breaunia Jennings was out on a 350 thousand dollar bond — until he was arrested again recently on a separate third-degree robbery charge.

That’s when law enforcement noticed another huge issue.

“I had an investigator call me because they know me and said isn’t he supposed to have an ankle monitor on well he doesn’t what happened,” said Beck, one of Townes’ bondsmen.

Beck, who didn’t equip the monitor on Townes but is one of his three bondsmen says the battery possibly died, and if that’s the case it becomes impossible for the monitoring service to track.

“If a battery dies on they will not get no type of alert,” He said.

The battery life on ankle monitors can stay up to about 40 hours when fully charged and those wearing them are asked to charge them every day for 2-4 hours but no one can force them to do it.

In places like Charlotte, law enforcement had a problem with defendants letting them die on purpose and eventually went after them.

In surrounding counties like Dale and Crenshaw, ankle monitors are closely watched as they are provided and monitored through the court system.

Goodman said his office is outlining specific parameters in court orders regarding ankle monitors he says it wasn’t clear under the previous administration.

“I don’t know what the answer is but we will get together and come up with a solution and this will not happen again,” He said.