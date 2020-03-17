Alabama creates toll-free number for Parolees and Probationers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The following was sent by The Bureau of Pardons and Paroles Tuesday.

The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles has set up special toll-free number for probationers and parolees to call to get information about reporting requirements during the State of Alabama’s coronavirus emergency.

This number is specifically for the more than 20,000 people supervised by parole and probation officers throughout the state.

For more information on supervision over the next few weeks, parolees and probationers should call 1-800-269-5081. They can also email Questions@paroles.alabama.gov .