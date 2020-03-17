Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Alabama creates toll-free number for Parolees and Probationers

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The following was sent by The Bureau of Pardons and Paroles Tuesday.

The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles has set up special toll-free number for probationers and parolees to call to get information about reporting requirements during the State of Alabama’s coronavirus emergency.

This number is specifically for the more than 20,000 people supervised by parole and probation officers throughout the state.

For more information on supervision over the next few weeks, parolees and probationers should call 1-800-269-5081. They can also email Questions@paroles.alabama.gov .

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories