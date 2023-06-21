MONTGOMERY, Ala (WDHN)— During VBS at a Montgomery church Tuesday morning, a special farmyard friend visited!

The cow was first spotted at Taylor Road Baptist Church around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

After at least one failed attempt to rope the cow, which ended with an ALEA officer falling to the ground, it was captured and taken away.

Senior Pastor Dr. Daniel Atkins said ALEA officers scanned the cow’s stage and discovered it had been bought at a Georgia auction on Monday, June 19. It is unknown where the cow initially escaped from.