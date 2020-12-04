Alabama COVID-19 cases surpass 3k for first time in single day

ALABAMA (WKRG) — According to ADPH’s COVID-19 dashboard, cases in Alabama have far exceeded the number of daily case counts in a day.
As of Friday, COVID-19 cases in Alabama have surpassed 3,000 and are continuing to rise as the day progresses.
On a national scale, U.S. cases have spilled over into the 14 millions.
