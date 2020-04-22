Alabama council discusses removing convicted House Speaker’s name from road

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – A city council in Alabama has started discussing changing the name of Mike Hubbard Boulevard. The Opelika-Auburn News reports the 58-year-old Hubbard wrote a letter to Auburn Mayor Ron Anders to ask that the city council remove his name from the road. Hubbard’s convictions on ethics charges were partially overturned earlier this month. The name-change topic came up at the council’s meeting Tuesday night. The council would have to go through a process with the city planning commission before changing the name. Suggested replacements have included Cam Newton Run, for the former Auburn quarterback, and Bent Creek Road, for the name of the road that the boulevard feeds into.

