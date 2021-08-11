Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks reportedly wore body armor during January 6th speech at the capitol

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — On January 6th, the same day hoards of people stormed the U.S. Capitol building, 5th District Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks wore body armor. That’s according to a Slate.com article quoting Brooks.

The storming of the capitol took place shortly after a rally that saw speeches from former President Donald Trump which also included Brooks as a speaker in which he encouraged protestors to “start taking down names and kicking ass.”

Brooks revealed to Slate.com reporter Jim Newell that he’d been warned the previous Monday that ‘there might be risks associated with the next few days.’ Newell reported Brooks did not say who had warned him or what risk the representative had been warned about.

News 5 contacted Brooks’ office about the Slate.com article. He responded, saying, “Congressmen are regularly warned by law enforcement to be vigilant and cautious because threats of violence against Congressmen of all stripes have been so high. As a consequence of these threats, I have body armor, a concealed carry permit, and a Glock to go with them.”

In a statement to WKRG News 5, Brooks went on to say, “The ONLY warnings shared with me about January 6 concerned the risk of threatened violence by BLM & ANTIFA (the kind of violence they had so often engaged in across America).”

Brooks is no stranger to being under fire, having survived when a man opened fire at a baseball practice of Republican members of Congress in 2017 where Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise and three others were shot. In a statement to WKRG News 5, Brooks said, “Having already been shot at and targeted for assassination, I take these threats seriously. None of this deters me from fighting for America. Period!”

Brooks is named in a lawsuit filed by California Congressman Eric Swalwell for his alleged part in stoking the mood of protestors who eventually stormed the capitol. Just last week, the Justice Department said it would not shield him from that lawsuit saying he was not acting in his capacity as a member of Congress but was participating in a campaign event.

Brooks is running for the Republican nomination to replace retiring U.S. Alabama Senator Richard Shelby.