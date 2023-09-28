MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal government shutdown looms as lawmakers in Washington work to fund the government before Sunday.

On Thursday, the U.S. Senate took a step toward advancing a short-term measure to keep the government open through November, including $6 billion in aid for Ukraine. It could get a final vote in the coming days.

During a press call Wednesday, Sen. Tommy Tuberville explained his view on funding Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.

“We have no game plan of getting this war over. All this is, is we’re spending money to think that we’re going to bankrupt Russia,” Tuberville said. “Folks that’s not happening.”

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has its own divisions, with some hardline Republicans saying they won’t support a measure without spending cuts and changes to border policy. Rep. Congressman Jerry Carl (R- District 1) said those things matter, but time is running out.

“We need to open that conversation up after we figure it out, after we make sure the government is funded,” Carl said.

Carl said he doesn’t want a handful of holdouts to stop military members from getting a paycheck, noting the hard work of the Coast Guard in Mobile.

“The idea of us to shut down and them not to get paid is beyond my comprehension,” Carl said. “I hope those five or six look back in their districts and they look at the military bases in their district and they are prepared to face their constituents.”

Also at risk with a shutdown is access to food assistance for nearly 112,000 women and children in Alabama. In a tweet sent out Wednesday, Democratic Congresswoman Terri Sewell said she’s ready to work with anyone to avoid a shutdown.

Congressmembers have until midnight Saturday to avoid a shutdown.