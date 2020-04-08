Alabama confirms 2,229 cases of coronavirus, 65 deaths

(WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health is confirming 2,229 cases of coronavirus in the state, including 65 deaths. Mobile County reports 221 cases, Baldwin County reports 43 cases, Washington County reports seven cases while Clarke County reports ten.
