Alabama confirms 1,315 cases of coronavirus, 34 deaths

(WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 1,315 cases and 34 deaths in the state. Mobile County is reporting 71 cases, Baldwin County is reporting 26 cases, and Washington County is reporting three cases.
LATEST STORIES:
- PHOTOS: The spaces we filled, now filled with space
- 181 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 1,358 total cases with 29 deaths
- Toyota plant to make face shields in Huntsville
- Hobby Lobby ordered to close after defying coronavirus-prompted orders
- HBO offering more than 500 hours of shows, movies for free in April