Alabama confirms 1,315 cases of coronavirus, 34 deaths

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 1,315 cases and 34 deaths in the state. Mobile County is reporting 71 cases, Baldwin County is reporting 26 cases, and Washington County is reporting three cases.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Trending Stories