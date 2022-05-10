GOODWATER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Goodwater police department and city council have announced a curfew effective Wednesday for both adults and children in the small Coosa County town.

The announcement, which comes just days after the shooting death of a 23-year-old in Goodwater, said that the curfew for adults will last through Sunday. The curfew for minors, officials said, “will stay in effect until further notice.”

Police officials have not responded to questions about the purpose of the curfew as of Tuesday night.

The curfew takes place less than a week after Malik Holtzclaw, a 23-year-old, was killed by gunfire.

On May 5, Goodwater police responded to calls of shots fired on Highland Street, according to a statement by the county sheriff’s office. When officers arrived, they reportedly found Holtzclaw suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police said the man was transferred to Russell Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A day later, the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, which had been asked to assist in the case, announced the arrests of two Sylacauga men in Holtzclaw’s death. Kendartus Hale and Erskin McKinney Jr. were charged with manslaughter in the case, the statement said.

In court documents, police claim that Hale and McKinney admitted to firing rounds while at a party at Highlands Apartments in Goodwater.

Their “recklessness in shooting caused the death of another person,” police claim.

A visitation for Malik Holtclaw is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. on May 12 at Armour’s Memorial Chapel in Alexander City. A funeral service is set for May 13 at 1:00 p.m. at Old Goodwater High School auditorium.