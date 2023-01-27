DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — An astounding number of Harvest Church congregants have voted to leave the United Methodist denomination.

On January 13, Harvest released a statement saying the church will allow its congregation to decide whether or not to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. in a multi-day vote.

According to a source close to Harvest Church, the vote ended with 99% choosing to disaffiliate from the UMC.

The source says they are leaving the denomination because they feel like the UMC is moving away from biblical authority and is not following their own rules.

In November, Harvest Church filed a temporary restraining order against the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference.

The restraining order, which expired on November 20, barred the UMC Alabama-West Florida Conference from all property held or owned by Harvest Church.

The church’s next step is to seek a declaration from a judge to gain ownership of the church’s land.

