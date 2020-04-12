Alabama church in Priceville struck by lightning Sunday afternoon

PRICEVILLE, Ala. – Firefighters responded to Shoal Creek Baptist Church in Priceville Sunday afternoon after lightning struck the church’s roof.
Firefighters had to put out a small fire caused by the lightning strike.
There were no reports of any injuries in the fire.
