Alabama church in Priceville struck by lightning Sunday afternoon

PRICEVILLE, Ala. – Firefighters responded to Shoal Creek Baptist Church in Priceville Sunday afternoon after lightning struck the church’s roof.

Firefighters had to put out a small fire caused by the lightning strike.

There were no reports of any injuries in the fire.

