BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” a movie that involves everything from a laundromat to kung fu to hot dog-shaped fingers, surprised film insiders Tuesday morning with 11 Oscar nominations.

The movie, which was released last March, has received nominations in nearly every major category, from Best Picture to Best Original Screenplay. In fact, two people who grew up in Birmingham have also been nominated for Oscars.

Daniel Scheinert, who grew up in Birmingham and attended Shades Valley High School, was nominated alongside his partner, Daniel Kwan, for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for the movie. Paul Rogers, who edited the film and attended Homewood High School, was also nominated for Best Film Editing.

In an interview with CBS 42 after the movie was released, Scheinert discussed how growing up in Birmingham influenced the kind of work he wanted to make, from submitting short films to the Sidewalk Film Festival to hanging out with interesting people in the city.

“I feel like I met a bunch of like-minded weirdos as a kid, and that was really fun,” he said.

Rogers also got his creative start in Alabama, working as an editor for Alabama Public Television from 2007 to 2013. With Scheinert, Rogers worked on “The Death of Dick Long,” which was shot in the Birmingham area back in 2019. He also worked on “The Eric Andre Show” and has worked on music videos for bands like Haim and Lil John.

Here is the list of Oscar nominations “Everything Everywhere All At Once” has received:

Best Picture

Best Director (Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan)

Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh)

Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan)

Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu)

Best Original Screenplay (Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan)

Best Original Score (Son Lux)

Best Original Song (“This is a Life” by Ryan Lott, Mitski and David Byrne)

Best Costume Design (Shirly Kurata)

Best Film Editing (Paul Rogers)

The Academy Awards will be held March 12.