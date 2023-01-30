MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Big 10 Mayors held a press conference at the Battle House Renaissance Hotel in Mobile Monday to “discuss their mission to address issues and opportunities across the state as well as their collective focus and goals for 2023,” according to a release.

The Big 10 Mayors are made up of Alabama’s ten biggest cities.

Full list of mayors:

Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Mobile Mayor Ron Anders, Auburn Mayor Randall Woodfin, Birmingham Mayor Tab Bowling, Decatur Mayor Mark Saliba, Dothan Mayor Frank Brocato, Hoover Mayor Tommy Battle, Huntsville Mayor Paul Findley, Madison Mayor Steven Reed, Montgomery Mayor Walt Maddox, Tuscaloosa

“With three out of every four Alabamians living in their metro areas, the Alabama Big 10 Mayors play a key role in moving the state forward and keeping Alabama a great place to live, work, and raise a family,” reads the release.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson addressed the media Monday morning and mentioned how great it is for all of the mayors to get together.

“There is so much that has been done, probably unbeknown to the citizens of our cities simply because one mayor shared a way to solve a challenge and gave us the pathway, gave the other mayor a pathway of ‘how do you move this ball forward’ and this happens almost every single time we [Alabama Big 10 Mayors] get together,” said Stimpson. “That sharing of ideas is just invaluable.”