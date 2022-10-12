The Huntsville Police Department is on the scene of a fatal incident early Wednesday morning.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person has died following an accident in South Huntsville, according to authorities.

Don Webster with HEMSI confirmed one person is dead following an incident on Memorial Parkway near Hobbs Road, though the cause of death is unknown at this time.

Sgt. Rosalind White with HPD says investigators determined that the victim fell from the bicycle they were riding alongside the roadway and suffered fatal injuries.

White says there was no vehicle involved.

Authorities say two witnesses saw the incident happen and called 911.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible and use alternate routes while emergency crews are on the scene.

White says the investigation is ongoing.