Alabama-based pro-choice group purchases the state’s busiest abortion clinic to keep it open

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama-based abortion rights group received a flood of donations after state lawmakers in 2019 attempted to outlaw abortion. The group used the money to purchase the state’s busiest abortion clinic to ensure it stays open when then owner retires. The new owner is Yellowhammer Fund, a group founded to help low-income women access abortion. The fund announced the purchase of West Alabama Women’s Center on Friday, the one-year anniversary of the passage of the Alabama ban. A federal judge has blocked the Alabama ban from taking effect while a challenge plays out in court.

