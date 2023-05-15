Alabama outfielder Andrew Pinckney (21) during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) – Alabama Baseball player Andrew Pinckney was named SEC co-Player of the Week for the May 8-14.

Pickney helped guide the Crimson Tide to three wins of four games including an SEC series win against Texas A&M.

Over those four games, the redshirt junior outfielder picked up nine hits including three multi-hit games. He smashed four homeruns, nine RBIs and lead the team with a .474 batting average.

The highlight of the week came on May 13 against Texas A&M when Pickney blasted two three-run homeruns in a 12-1 win over the Aggies.

Pickney is the Co-Player of the Week with Missouri’s Ross Lovich who hit for the cycle against Georgia on May 12.

Earlier in the season, Pickney was named SEC Extra Position Player of the Week for the week of February 20.

The Crimson Tide are set to return home for the regular season series finale against Ole Miss May 18-20.