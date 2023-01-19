GERALDINE, Ala. (WHNT) — If you choose to order food from or dine in at James Bar-B-Q this week, any tips you leave the staff are set to go a long way.

“Business is always good, but our tips are up,” said Eric Stephenson, the owner of James Bar-B-Q and Catering.

A 14-year-old Geraldine High School student is dealing with a recent cancer diagnosis. That’s according to school officials, who say the student has completed their first round of chemotherapy and is now prepping for surgery.

“My 8th grade daughter, Ella — she goes to school with him,” Stephenson explained. “She was the first one to tell me about it. So, she and I kind of tossed around the idea of having a change bucket up here by the register to do something for him.”

“The school called [a couple of weeks ago I guess] with the idea of doing a change bucket,” he continued. “Of course, I was like ‘yeah, for sure!’ Then, an employee of mine came to me with the idea of having donate all of their tips for the whole week.”

Stephenson says he passed that idea along to the rest of his staff. Everyone said they were on board and willing to do what they can to help.

“It is a sacrifice for them but they’re solid — they got a good heart, they’re good people,” added Stephenson.

Stephenson says James Bar-B-Q is going on 32 years in business and is thankful for his community.

“I wouldn’t live anywhere else… that’s the honest answer,” said Stephenson. “This is where I was born and raised. We’ve got a great community here.”

Stephenson’s second restaurant, Little James BBQ in Rainsville, will also be donating any tips they receive to the family.

James Bar-B-Q: 41140 AL-75, Geraldine, AL 35974

• Monday-Saturday= 10:30AM-8PM

Little James BBQ: 832 Main St E, Rainsville, AL 35986

• Monday-Saturday= 10:30AM-7:30PM

