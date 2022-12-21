The arrests were the result of several agencies assisting each other, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Law enforcement was pretty busy in DeKalb County throughout the month of November, with 34 people arrested on drug-related charges.

These arrests involved the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), Narcotics Agents, Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU), Sylvania Police Department (SPD), Henagar Police Department (HPD) and the Fire Marshall.

Tuesday, November 1

DeKalb County Deputies served a warrant on County Road 155 in Higdon. While there, deputies reportedly found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Megan Lasha Hardeman (32 of Higdon) and Taylor Mae Ridge (44 of Higdon) were charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Carlton Coolidge Welden (46 of Higdon) was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of Marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, breaking/entering a vehicle and first-degree theft of property.

Megan Lasha Hardeman Taylor Mae Ridge Carlton Coolidge Welden

Sheriff’s Deputies that same day conducted a traffic stop on Hall Street in Geraldine, where they reportedly found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. Markus Williams Tibbett (28 of Grant) was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and one warrant for failure to appear.

Markus Williams Tibbett

Officers with Sylvania Police Department tried to pull a vehicle over after receiving information that a person they had warrants on had been spotted in town. After the driver wrecked in Jackson County, authorities say he tried to run on foot but was soon taken into custody.

Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were reportedly found in the vehicle.

Freddy Lebron Blevins (37 of Sylvania) was charged with two counts of first-degree receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment, attempt to elude, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, non-payment of child support and four warrants for failure to appear.

Shiann Sorrells (31 of Fyffe) was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Freddy Lebron Blevins Shiann Sorrells

Thursday, November 3

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies went to serve a warrant at a residence on County Road 114. When they got there, deputies said they made contact with Tiffany Leann North (36 of Pisgah) and found her to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. North was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and one warrant for failure to appear.

Tiffany Leann North

Friday, November 4

Deputies responded to an area of County Road 360 after getting a call saying there was a car blocking a lane of traffic. When they arrived, they reportedly found Christian Alvarado (28 of Fyffe) sitting inside the car.

Alvarado told Deputies he had run out of gas. After checking, deputies found Alvarado had outstanding warrants. When one deputy tried to arrest Alvarado, authorities said he started resisting until bystanders jumped in to help the deputy. Methamphetamine and an open container of alcohol were found in the vehicle.

Alvarado was charged with third-degree assault, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, attempting to elude and two warrants for failure to appear.

Christian Alvarado

Monday, November 7

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Alabama Hwy. 35 where they reportedly found marijuana and prescription pills that the driver allegedly had no prescription for.

Hunter Brice Santiago (24 of Fyffe) was charged with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon, illegal possession of prescription drugs and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hunter Brice Santiago

That same day, deputies were called to the jail after a corrections officer allegedly found heroin on Carmen Love Annello (40 Leeds). Annello was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Carmen Love Annello

Wednesday, November 9

After receiving several complaints about possible drug activity at a house on County Road 44 in Fyffe, Narcotics Agents followed up which resulted in them reportedly finding unspecified amounts of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at the residence.

Tracey Ann Walker (45 of Fyffe) was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree promoting prison contraband.

David Eligha Wharton (36 of Rainsville), Jason Terill Rogers (37 of Fyffe), Wanda Louise Rogers (63 of Fyffe) and Christopher Lynn McClendon (32 OF Dawson) were charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities added that methamphetamine was later found on Walker during the booking process.

David Eligha Wharton

Jason Terill Rogers

Christopher Lynn McClendon

Tracey Ann Walker

Wanda Louise Rogers

Thursday, November 10

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies went to a residence on Newman Drive to serve warrants and reportedly found drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine while there.

Jason Dexter Williamson (45 of Ashville) was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jason Dexter Williamson

Monday, November14

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies went to a residence on County Road 127 to serve papers. While there, deputies reported the smell of marijuana. After getting a search warrant, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, weapons, a bulletproof vest and an “undisclosed amount” of US currency were found.

Abby Leigh Abbott Pointer (49 of Fort Payne) and Malyna Hope Pointer (18 of Fort Payne) were charged with first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and chemical endangerment of exposing a child.

Authorities said there was an infant and a 17-year-old juvenile inside the home. DHR was called to assist with putting the infant into a safety plan. After talking with juvenile probation, the 17-year-old was released to family members.

Abby Leigh Abbott Pointer Malyna Hope Pointer

Tuesday, November 15

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies made a traffic stop on Hwy 75 in Geraldine and reportedly found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the driver’s possession.

Samantha Delany Key (26 of Rainsville) was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Samantha Delany Key

Friday, November 18

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled over a vehicle on County Road 543 and County Road 381. They reportedly found marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside that vehicle.

Edi Marvin Ixcoy-Hernandez (19 of Albertville) was charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI (controlled substance).

Edi Marvin Ixcoy-Hernandez

Saturday, November 19

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies made a traffic stop on County Road 381, reportedly finding methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Michael Robert Paul Barrett (25 of Albertville) was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI (controlled substance) and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.

Michael Robert Paul Barrett

Officers with Henagar Police Department (HPD) pulled a vehicle over on Hwy 75 and reportedly found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the driver’s possession.

William Denny Powell (42 of Pisgah) was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

William Denny Powell

Later that same day, HPD Officers responded to a trespassing call on Andrew Lee Drive. When they arrived, Officers came into contact with Jeremy David Brown (42 of Fort Payne), Cerah Melinda Lancaster (34 of Henagar) and James Carson Lambert (59 of Henagar).

All three were charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.

Jeremy David Brown Cerah Melinda Lancaster James Carson Lambert

Sunday, November 20

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies went to serve warrants at a house on Steele Drive in Fort Payne. While there, Deputies and Officers with the Fort Payne Police Department reportedly found cocaine, methamphetamine, controlled pills, marijuana, a fully automatic firearm and drug paraphernalia.

Deana Marie Betz (29 of Fort Payne) was charged with unlawful possession of Controlled Substance (x2), Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Chemical Endangerment of Exposing a Child and Bondsman off Bond (x9).

Dylan A Stephens (23 of Fort Payne) was charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (x2), Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st, Chemical Endangerment of Exposing a Child, Bondsman off Bond (x15) and 20 warrants for Failure to Appear.

Deana Marie Betz Dylan A. Stephens

Tuesday, November 22

Narcotics Agents went to the Days Inn in Fort Payne to help Criminal Investigations and the Fire Marshal on a search warrant. When they arrived, a “trafficking amount” of methamphetamine, controlled pills and drug paraphernalia were reportedly found in the room.

Christopher Shawn Kilgro (48 of Cedar Bluff) and Michaela Leann Clough (26 of Summerville, Ga) were charged with trafficking in any illegal drug, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Shawn Kilgro Michaela Leann Clough

Wednesday, November 23

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies made a traffic stop on County Road 380. They reportedly found synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the driver’s possession.

John Matthew Benefield (25 of Boaz) was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

John Matthew Benefield

Monday, November 28

Narcotics Agents pulled a vehicle over in the Sylvania area and reportedly found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the driver’s possession.

Skye Destin Bell (26 of Rainsville) was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Skye Destin Bell

That same day, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a domestic violence call on County Road 462. When they arrived, they found the suspect who was reportedly in possession of methamphetamine.

Christopher Ud McCulloch (41 of Geraldine) was charged with third-degree domestic violence, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, violation of a protection order and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Ud McCulloch

Tuesday, November 29

Narcotics Agents conducted a search warrant at a house in Sylvania and reportedly found an unspecified amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Jeffery Elbert Townsel (60 of Sylvania) was charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeffery Elbert Townsel

That same day, Narcotics Agents carried out a search warrant at a house in Sylvania, which they say resulted in them finding controlled prescription pills and drug paraphernalia in the home.

Carol Culpepper Gilbert (58 of Fyffe) was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Carol Culpepper Gilbert

Arrests are public information. Any indication of an individual’s arrest does not imply they have been convicted of a crime. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Bond, if applicable, is set by the courts using the bond schedule set by the legislature.