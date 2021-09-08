Alabama Attorney General warns healthcare providers against the unlawful use of immunization registry

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Healthcare providers in Alabama have been put on notice by Attorney General Steve Marshall over the unlawful use of the state’s immunization registry to verify compliance with an employer’s immunization requirement.

The immunization registry, known as ImmPRINT, is used to avoid unnecessary vaccinations for patients and provide the state with demographic data. However, the AG’s office says they’ve received complaints from healthcare workers who believe their COVID-19 immunization status was obtained by their employers through the system to verify they’ve gotten the shot.

Marshall says it is a privacy violation that is against the law. The Alabama Department of Public Health has also warned that it is inappropriate for any employer to use the ImmPRINT system to verify the COVID-19 vaccination status of an employee and that using the immunization registry in this manner will result in immediate termination of database access.

