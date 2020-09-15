Alabama Attorney General warns against price gouging due to Hurricane Sally

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has passed along a warning involving price gouging as Hurricane Sally approaches the coast.

In a statement, Marshall said, “Alabamians should be on-guard to possible price gouging and home repair fraud during and after Hurricane Sally’s passage through our state.”

While there is not a specific law on price gouging in Alabama, gouging can be described as a price that is 25 percent or more above the average price charged in the same area within the last 30 days.

Reports of concerns on price gouging can be reported to the Attorney General’s Consumer Interest Division by visiting the Attorney General’s website to file a complaint here or by calling toll-free 1-800-392-5658. You can also write to Alabama Attorney General’s Office, 501 Washington Avenue, Montgomery, Alabama, 36130.

