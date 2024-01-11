BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall recognizes Jan. 11 as National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, shedding light on the epidemic that affects millions of lives.

The annual campaign provides Alabamians with resources to help identify potential victims and information on how to contact law enforcement to intervene.

Marshall recommends the following resources if you believe human trafficking is taking place:

See something, say something – call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888. Never approach and confront someone you believe is involved in trafficking another person.

Locally, visit alabama.gov to message directly or call the Attorney General Office Alliance staff (1-800-626-7676) directly with concerns.

Use Alabama BEAMS, a free screening tool to identify indicators of potential human trafficking in adults and minors. The site also provides suggestions on how to respond.

Reach out to local schools or school districts about the Alabama Department of Education’s training curriculum that is free to schools around the state.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline (1-888-373-7888) also recommends using these general safety tips:

Trust your judgment. If a situation/individual makes you uncomfortable, trust that feeling.

Let a trusted friend or relative know if you feel like you are in danger or if a person or situation is suspicious.

If possible, set up safety words with a trusted friend/relative.

One word can mean that it is safe to talk, and you are alone.

A separate word can mean you are not safe.

It is also important to communicate what you would like done (stop communication immediately, call 9-1-1, meet somewhere to pick you up, etc.).

Keep all important documents and identification in your possession at all times.

Join us in the fight against human trafficking on this crucial day of awareness. Together, we can make a difference and ensure a safer Alabama for everyone.

In 2020, Marshall helped form the Alabama Anti-Human Trafficking Alliance to work with agencies across the state to fight against all forms of human trafficking.

“National Human Trafficking Awareness Day serves as a poignant reminder of the urgent need for collective action. Over 57 percent of human trafficking cases in Alabama involve minors. Other victims include individuals in poverty, the homeless, runaways, or those with language barriers,” Marshall stated in a press release. “We must be dedicated to raising awareness about the prevalence of human trafficking, educating the public on signs of exploitation, and advocating for stronger policies to combat this grave violation of human rights. By fostering partnership with law enforcement, we create a united front against the perpetrators of this crime.”