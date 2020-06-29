Alabama Attorney General announces indictment of Dale County man on 60 counts of child sex crimes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Monday the indictment of a Dale County man, Jason Park, for 60 counts of child sex crimes.

Marshall presented evidence to a Dale County jury on June 17, 2020, resulting in Park’s indictment.

Park was served a notice on June 26, 2020, at the Dale County Jail where he was already incarcerated after being arrested for the same charges.

Park’s indictment charges include 43 counts of Child Pornography, 13 counts of production of Child pornography, and 4 counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12-years-old.

There is no further information on the investigation or Park’s alleged crimes.

