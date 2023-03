ARAB, Ala. (WHNT) – Arab Animal Shelter lost a part of its roof during the severe weather that moved across the Valley on March 3.

Arab Animal Shelter damaged (Photo: Arab PD Chief Shane Washburn)

Arab Police Chief Shane Washburn said the front section of the building was damaged. Chief Washburn said they were able to move all the dogs to a second part of the building that wasn’t damaged. Some of the animals were taken to other shelters in the area.

The shelter lost several kennels in the damage.

No animals were hurt during the incident.